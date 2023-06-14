EH Stock: Exploring EHang Holdings Limited’s Growth

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has a current stock price of $13.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $14.20 after opening at $12.24. The stock’s low for the day was $12.11, and it eventually closed at $11.83.

EHang Holdings Limited’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.84 on 01/13/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.32 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of EH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. EHang Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -21.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 320.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.32 and $17.84. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 846.21M and boasts a workforce of 341 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.19, with a change in price of +1.38. Similarly, EHang Holdings Limited recorded 862,045 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.98%.

EH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EH stands at 2.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

EH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for EHang Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 95.02%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.38%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.68% and 67.75%, respectively.

EH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 62.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 89.28%. The price of EH fallen by 27.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.93%.