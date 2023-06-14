Dynavax Technologies Corporation Inc. (DVAX) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.28%. The price of DVAX increased 10.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.99%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) current stock price is $12.71. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.70 after opening at $11.98. The stock’s lowest point was $11.98 before it closed at $12.56.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.48 on 08/10/22, and the lowest price during that time was $9.42, recorded on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of DVAX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is -27.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.42 and $17.48. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.23 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.67B and boasts a workforce of 351 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.84, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, Dynavax Technologies Corporation recorded 1,356,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.88%.

DVAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVAX stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

DVAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation over the past 50 days is 92.52%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.97% and 85.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.