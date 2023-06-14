Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Duke Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -20.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.36%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $83.76 and $113.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.05 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has a stock price of $90.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $91.02 after an opening price of $90.25. The day’s lowest price was $89.90, and it closed at $91.39.

Duke Energy Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $113.67 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $83.76 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.31B and boasts a workforce of 27859 employees.

Duke Energy Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Duke Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.38, with a change in price of -11.21. Similarly, Duke Energy Corporation recorded 3,000,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.99%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUK stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

DUK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Duke Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.65% and 39.35% respectively.

DUK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DUK has leaped by -6.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.13%.