Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dropbox Inc.’s current trading price is -0.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.71 and $24.99 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.63 million over the last three months.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) stock is currently valued at $24.88. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.89 after opening at $24.60. The stock briefly dropped to $24.465 before ultimately closing at $24.60.

Dropbox Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.99 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $18.71 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.57B and boasts a workforce of 3118 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.88, with a change in price of +2.35. Similarly, Dropbox Inc. recorded 3,437,350 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.43%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

Dropbox Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.38% and 88.57%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.12%. The price of DBX increased 12.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.36%.