DOW Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Dow Inc. (DOW) is $53.14. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $53.55 after opening at $52.15. It dipped to a low of $51.98 before ultimately closing at $51.80.

In terms of market performance, Dow Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $60.88 on 02/07/23, while the lowest value was $42.91 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DOW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dow Inc.’s current trading price is -12.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $42.91 and $60.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.26 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.9 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.34B and boasts a workforce of 37800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dow Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dow Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.85, with a change in price of -3.46. Similarly, Dow Inc. recorded 4,856,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.11%.

DOW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

Dow Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.06%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.78% and 66.89%, respectively.

DOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOW has fallen by 1.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.05%.