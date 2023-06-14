Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s current trading price is -45.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.07%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.09 and $23.65. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 2.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is $12.81. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.095 after opening at $12.75. It dipped to a low of $12.60 before ultimately closing at $12.64.

Douglas Emmett Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $23.65 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.09 on 05/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.12, with a change in price of -2.51. Similarly, Douglas Emmett Inc. recorded 2,799,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.30%.

How DEI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEI stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

DEI Stock Stochastic Average

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 87.28%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.30% and 86.80%, respectively.

DEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DEI has fallen by 19.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.04%.