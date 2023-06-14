CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 36.73B Market Cap

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is currently priced at $153.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $154.27 after opening at $153.06. The day’s lowest price was $150.57 before the stock closed at $153.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $205.73 on 08/11/22 and a low of $92.25 for the same time frame on 01/10/23.

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -25.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.26%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $92.25 and $205.73. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.73B and boasts a workforce of 7321 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 128.96, with a change in price of +50.12. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 4,610,831 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.47%.

Examining CRWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 82.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.72% and 66.66%, respectively.

CRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 45.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRWD has fallen by 13.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.78%.