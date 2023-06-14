COTY’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 41.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 53.23%. The price of COTY fallen by 7.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.77%.

The present stock price for Coty Inc. (COTY) is $12.09. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $12.30 after an opening price of $12.10. The stock briefly fell to $12.04 before ending the session at $12.00.

Coty Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.64 on 04/20/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.19 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of COTY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -4.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.19 and $12.64. The Coty Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 6.52 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.30B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

Coty Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Coty Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.29, with a change in price of +2.74. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,571,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.30%.

COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 73.43%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.45% and 88.83%, respectively.