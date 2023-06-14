Home  »  Stock   »  Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Stock: Navigat...

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Community Health Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -46.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.88 and $8.01 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.41 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.76 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is $4.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.22 after an opening price of $3.90. The stock briefly fell to $3.89 before ending the session at $4.10.

Community Health Systems Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.01 on 02/16/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.88 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 568.22M and boasts a workforce of 66000 employees.

Community Health Systems Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Community Health Systems Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.85, with a change in price of -0.36. Similarly, Community Health Systems Inc. recorded 2,275,996 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.64%.

CYH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Community Health Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 38.65%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.17% and 80.69%, respectively.

CYH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of 0.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.43%. The price of CYH fallen by 23.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.50%.

