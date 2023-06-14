COEP’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 18.19% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.42%. The price of COEP fallen by 9.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.64%.

The present stock price for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is $1.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.74 after an opening price of $1.53. The stock briefly fell to $1.52 before ending the session at $1.65.

The market performance of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of COEP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -91.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.03 and $21.42. The Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.11M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5353, with a change in price of -0.0398. Similarly, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. recorded 340,193 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.19%.

COEP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COEP stands at 1.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

COEP Stock Stochastic Average

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.36%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.14% and 18.30%, respectively.