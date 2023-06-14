Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Chewy Inc.’s current trading price is -25.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $26.47 and $52.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 4.05 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.6 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is $39.62. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $39.965 after opening at $38.79. The stock touched a low of $38.50 before closing at $38.21.

The market performance of Chewy Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $52.88 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $26.47, recorded on 06/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.42B and boasts a workforce of 19400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Chewy Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chewy Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.74, with a change in price of -0.28. Similarly, Chewy Inc. recorded 4,377,653 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.70%.

How CHWY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

Chewy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.82%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.93% and 85.42%, respectively.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.23%. The price of CHWY fallen by 16.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.42%.