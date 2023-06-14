CCO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Home  »  Stock   »  CCO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline...

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CCO has fallen by 18.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.57%.

At present, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has a stock price of $1.28. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.36 after an opening price of $1.32. The day’s lowest price was $1.26, and it closed at $1.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.14 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $0.91 on 07/12/22.

52-week price history of CCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -40.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.91 and $2.14. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.8 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 618.04M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3804, with a change in price of -0.0500. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 2,592,300 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.76%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 59.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.95% and 68.03%, respectively.

