Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -27.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $24.13 and $41.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Utilities reached around 2.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) current stock price is $29.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.05 after opening at $29.89. The stock’s lowest point was $29.59 before it closed at $31.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $41.30 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $24.13 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.23B and boasts a workforce of 3400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.74, with a change in price of +1.18. Similarly, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. recorded 284,770 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.11%.

BEP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. over the last 50 days is presently at 19.83%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.27% and 61.16%, respectively.

BEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.70%. The price of BEP decreased -6.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.04%.