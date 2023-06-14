Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s current trading price is -23.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.48%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $27.19 and $42.97. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Utilities reached around 2.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is $33.03. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $33.60 after opening at $33.31. The stock touched a low of $32.92 before closing at $35.20.

In terms of market performance, Brookfield Renewable Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $42.97 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $27.19 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.70B and boasts a workforce of 2152 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Brookfield Renewable Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.29, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, Brookfield Renewable Corporation recorded 596,196 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.41%.

How BEPC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEPC stands at 2.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.53.

BEPC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Brookfield Renewable Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 23.28%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.75% and 61.02%, respectively.

BEPC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.93%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.96%. The price of BEPC leaped by -7.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.95%.