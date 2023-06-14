Bath & Body Works Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

At present, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has a stock price of $41.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $42.32 after an opening price of $42.24. The day’s lowest price was $40.83, and it closed at $41.81.

Bath & Body Works Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $49.55 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $25.75 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -16.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.73%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $25.75 and $49.55. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.36B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.57, with a change in price of -3.12. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,377,729 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.05%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.35%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.10% and 90.13%, respectively.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBWI has fallen by 24.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.86%.