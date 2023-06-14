Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Azul S.A.’s current trading price is -13.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.82 and $13.03 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.51 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Azul S.A. (AZUL) currently stands at $11.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.92 after starting at $11.91. The stock’s lowest price was $11.20 before closing at $11.88.

Azul S.A. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.03 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.82 on 03/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.25B and boasts a workforce of 13651 employees.

Azul S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Azul S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.15, with a change in price of +4.65. Similarly, Azul S.A. recorded 3,402,007 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +70.03%.

AZUL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Azul S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.92%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.14% and 81.29%, respectively.

AZUL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 84.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 88.48%. The price of AZUL fallen by 45.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.99%.