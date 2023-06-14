AZRE: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -61.87% loss in 6 Months, -24.80% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -56.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -61.87%. The price of AZRE leaped by -24.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.07%.

The stock price for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) currently stands at $1.88. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.1471 after starting at $2.13. The stock’s lowest price was $1.875 before closing at $2.09.

Azure Power Global Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.08 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $1.62 on 03/21/23.

52-week price history of AZRE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Azure Power Global Limited’s current trading price is -86.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.05%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.62 and $14.08. The trading volume for the Utilities sector company’s shares reached about 0.57 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.27 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.62M and boasts a workforce of 471 employees.

Azure Power Global Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Azure Power Global Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.74, with a change in price of -2.22. Similarly, Azure Power Global Limited recorded 251,673 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.15%.

AZRE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Azure Power Global Limited over the last 50 days is 7.37%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.89% and 18.08%, respectively.