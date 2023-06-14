Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Array Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -9.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 144.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.24 and $24.99. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.51 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.49 million observed over the last three months.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has a current stock price of $22.60. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $23.275 after opening at $22.74. The stock’s low for the day was $22.20, and it eventually closed at $22.44.

Array Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $24.99 on 05/23/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.24 on 07/15/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.46B and boasts a workforce of 1050 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.87, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Array Technologies Inc. recorded 4,649,114 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.57%.

How ARRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARRY stands at 3.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.40.

ARRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Array Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 68.07%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.16%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 37.15% and 48.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ARRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.30%. The price of ARRY fallen by 2.87% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.62%.