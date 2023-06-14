Applied UV Inc.’s Shares Reel: -53.51% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 6.92M Market Cap

The stock price for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) currently stands at $1.90. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.8316 after starting at $1.79. The stock’s lowest price was $1.76 before closing at $1.79.

The market performance of Applied UV Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.00 on 06/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.66 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of AUVI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Applied UV Inc.’s current trading price is -90.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.66 and $21.00. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.95 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 68470.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.92M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.9895, with a change in price of -3.4350. Similarly, Applied UV Inc. recorded 321,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.12%.

Examining AUVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUVI stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

AUVI Stock Stochastic Average

Applied UV Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.12%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.43% and 7.25%, respectively.

AUVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -58.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.01%. The price of AUVI leaped by -21.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.64%.