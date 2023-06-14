Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Inc. (BUD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.28%. The price of BUD decreased -6.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.00%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) stock is currently valued at $56.83. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $55.72 after opening at $55.26. The stock briefly dropped to $55.17 before ultimately closing at $55.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $67.09 on 03/31/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $44.51 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BUD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current trading price is -15.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$44.51 and $67.09. The Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 2.07 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.30B and boasts a workforce of 166632 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.85, with a change in price of -2.90. Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV recorded 2,163,437 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.85%.

BUD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BUD stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

BUD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.20%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.36% and 31.86%, respectively.