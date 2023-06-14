Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is VNO Stock a Safe Harbor?

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) current stock price is $15.61. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.98 after opening at $15.64. The stock’s lowest point was $15.40 before it closed at $15.57.

The stock market performance of Vornado Realty Trust has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $30.90 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $12.31, recorded on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of VNO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vornado Realty Trust’s current trading price is -49.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.31 and $30.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.01B and boasts a workforce of 3146 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vornado Realty Trust

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Vornado Realty Trust as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.06, with a change in price of -6.56. Similarly, Vornado Realty Trust recorded 3,897,701 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.59%.

VNO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNO stands at 1.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

VNO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vornado Realty Trust over the last 50 days is presently at 82.29%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.92% and 86.26%, respectively.

VNO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.33%. The price of VNO increased 22.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.84%.