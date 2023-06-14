American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. American Homes 4 Rent’s current trading price is -10.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.78 and $38.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.31 million over the last three months.

The stock price for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) currently stands at $34.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $34.83 after starting at $34.17. The stock’s lowest price was $34.055 before closing at $34.27.

American Homes 4 Rent saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $38.94 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $28.78 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.66B and boasts a workforce of 1794 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.83, with a change in price of +2.85. Similarly, American Homes 4 Rent recorded 2,281,584 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMH stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

AMH Stock Stochastic Average

American Homes 4 Rent’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.87%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.20% and 78.14%, respectively.

AMH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.00%. The price of AMH leaped by -0.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.74%.