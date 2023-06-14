American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current trading price is -30.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.46 and $17.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.14 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.47 million over the last three months.

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is currently priced at $11.81. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.0306 after opening at $11.89. The day’s lowest price was $11.7601 before the stock closed at $11.73.

The market performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.09 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.46 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.60, with a change in price of -2.89. Similarly, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. recorded 4,206,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

AEO Stock Stochastic Average

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.82% and 54.17%, respectively.

AEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AEO has leaped by -9.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.90%.