Akoya Biosciences Inc. Inc. (AKYA) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -31.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -47.01%. The price of AKYA fallen by 15.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.91%.

The present stock price for Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) is $6.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.705 after an opening price of $6.04. The stock briefly fell to $5.98 before ending the session at $5.44.

Akoya Biosciences Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.57 on 08/09/22 and the lowest value was $4.28 on 06/08/23.

52-week price history of AKYA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -60.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.28 and $16.57. The Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.82 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 247.39M and boasts a workforce of 171 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.51, with a change in price of -3.95. Similarly, Akoya Biosciences Inc. recorded 152,034 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.62%.

AKYA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKYA stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

AKYA Stock Stochastic Average

Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.61%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.95% and 48.14%, respectively.

