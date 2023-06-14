Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -97.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.22%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.36 and $140.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 68320.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is $3.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.69 after opening at $3.65. The stock touched a low of $3.50 before closing at $3.59.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $140.99 on 06/28/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.36 on 06/14/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.84M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.12, with a change in price of -10.60. Similarly, Agile Therapeutics Inc. recorded 62,208 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.71%.

AGRX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Agile Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.70%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.29% and 10.82%, respectively.

AGRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -70.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -66.16%. The price of AGRX leaped by -28.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.58%.