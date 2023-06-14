ADI’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.04%. The price of ADI fallen by 6.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.09%.

Currently, the stock price of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $192.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $192.54 after opening at $190.34. The stock touched a low of $189.42 before closing at $187.66.

Analog Devices Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $198.24 on 04/04/23, with the lowest value being $133.48 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ADI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $133.48 and $198.24. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.75 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.04B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Analog Devices Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 183.35, with a change in price of +29.24. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,473,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.92%.

ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. over the last 50 days is at 83.82%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.92% and 71.72%, respectively.