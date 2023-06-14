Home  »  Finance   »  Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Ga...

Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Accenture plc’s current trading price is -2.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $242.80 and $322.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.47 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.79 million over the last 3 months.

Accenture plc (ACN) stock is currently valued at $315.16. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $317.47 after opening at $315.32. The stock briefly dropped to $313.39 before ultimately closing at $311.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Accenture plc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $322.88 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $242.80 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 198.14B and boasts a workforce of 721000 employees.

Accenture plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Accenture plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 279.04, with a change in price of +42.27. Similarly, Accenture plc recorded 2,509,254 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Accenture plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.45%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.15% and 81.29% respectively.

ACN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.27%. The price of ACN increased 13.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.31%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.