A Closer Look at Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is $0.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.76 after an opening price of $0.7498. The stock briefly fell to $0.6001 before ending the session at $0.62.

Tenon Medical Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.45 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $0.60 on 06/14/23.

52-week price history of TNON Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tenon Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -91.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -51.67%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.60 and $3.45. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 48270.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -88.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.60M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7986, with a change in price of -1.4865. Similarly, Tenon Medical Inc. recorded 446,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.98%.

Examining TNON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tenon Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.82% and 2.34%, respectively.

TNON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -81.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.06%. The price of TNON leaped by -83.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -65.46%.