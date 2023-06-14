Home  »  Finance   »  A Closer Look at Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Stock G...

A Closer Look at Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is $0.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.76 after an opening price of $0.7498. The stock briefly fell to $0.6001 before ending the session at $0.62.

Tenon Medical Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.45 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $0.60 on 06/14/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

52-week price history of TNON Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tenon Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -91.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -51.67%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.60 and $3.45. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 48270.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -88.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.60M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7986, with a change in price of -1.4865. Similarly, Tenon Medical Inc. recorded 446,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.98%.

Examining TNON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tenon Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.82% and 2.34%, respectively.

TNON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -81.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.06%. The price of TNON leaped by -83.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -65.46%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.