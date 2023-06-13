Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Wolfspeed Inc.’s current trading price is -53.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.02 and $125.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.58 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.93 million over the last three months.

The stock of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is currently priced at $58.60. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $55.32 after opening at $53.84. The day’s lowest price was $53.55 before the stock closed at $54.93.

In terms of market performance, Wolfspeed Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $125.48 on 09/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $39.02 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.89B and boasts a workforce of 4017 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.53, with a change in price of -17.37. Similarly, Wolfspeed Inc. recorded 2,742,121 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOLF stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

WOLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wolfspeed Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.62%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.90% and 93.74%, respectively.

WOLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WOLF has fallen by 46.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.43%.