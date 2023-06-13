VIPS’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is $17.24. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $17.58 after opening at $17.55. It dipped to a low of $17.17 before ultimately closing at $17.48.

The market performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.67 on 06/09/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $6.36, recorded on 10/24/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of VIPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -2.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.36 and $17.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.57 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.64B and boasts a workforce of 6815 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vipshop Holdings Limited

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Vipshop Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.04, with a change in price of +2.43. Similarly, Vipshop Holdings Limited recorded 5,374,087 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.41%.

VIPS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIPS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VIPS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vipshop Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 88.89%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.99% and 92.16%, respectively.

VIPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 26.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 32.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VIPS has fallen by 7.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.84%.