United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.36 and $8.95. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.52 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.72 million observed over the last three months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has a current stock price of $8.69. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.70 after opening at $8.53. The stock’s low for the day was $8.51, and it eventually closed at $8.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.95 on 03/22/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.36 on 10/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.51B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.24, with a change in price of +1.11. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 7,078,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.64%.

How UMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation over the past 50 days is 92.50%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.95%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.43% and 70.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 33.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.86%. The price of UMC fallen by 10.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.36%.