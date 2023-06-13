UEC’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $2.30 to $4.65 – What’s Next for Investors?

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) current stock price is $3.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.23 after opening at $3.10. The stock’s lowest point was $3.07 before it closed at $3.17.

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.65 on 08/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.30 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of UEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current trading price is -29.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.30 and $4.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 63 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.15, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Uranium Energy Corp. recorded 6,610,059 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.82%.

UEC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UEC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UEC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Uranium Energy Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 89.25%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.62% and 90.35%, respectively.

UEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.98%. The price of UEC increased 23.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.89%.