UAA’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.63%. The price of UAA leaped by -0.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.46%.

Currently, the stock price of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $7.62. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.62 after opening at $7.49. The stock touched a low of $7.34 before closing at $7.43.

The stock market performance of Under Armour Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $13.05 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.38, recorded on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of UAA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -41.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.38 and $13.05. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 6.63 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.28B and boasts a workforce of 7400 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Under Armour Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Under Armour Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.26, with a change in price of -4.24. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 7,521,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.75%.

UAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAA stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

UAA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. over the past 50 days is 24.86%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.33%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 56.46% and 54.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.