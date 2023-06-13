The UCAR Stock Puzzle: Unraveling U Power Limited’s Fluctuating Performance

The current stock price for U Power Limited (UCAR) is $6.97. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.81 after opening at $7.81. It dipped to a low of $6.68 before ultimately closing at $7.85.

52-week price history of UCAR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. U Power Limited’s current trading price is -90.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.98 and $75.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.94 million over the last three months.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Moving average and trading volume data

UCAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UCAR stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

UCAR Stock Stochastic Average

UCAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -83.86% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of UCAR has fallen by 65.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.52%.