The Significance of Moving Averages in Nordstrom Inc. Inc. (JWN) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JWN has fallen by 33.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.22%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) currently has a stock price of $20.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.695 after opening at $19.75. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.54 before it closed at $19.74.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $27.42 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $14.02 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of JWN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Nordstrom Inc.’s current trading price is -26.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.10%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $14.02 and $27.42. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.95 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 5.21 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.20B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.65, with a change in price of +2.63. Similarly, Nordstrom Inc. recorded 5,902,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.96%.

JWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JWN stands at 5.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.73.

JWN Stock Stochastic Average

Nordstrom Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.73%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.92% and 97.19%, respectively.