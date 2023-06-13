The Significance of Moving Averages in MaxCyte Inc. Inc. (MXCT) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.48%. The price of MXCT fallen by 31.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.13%.

Currently, the stock price of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is $4.91. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.00 after opening at $4.58. The stock touched a low of $4.54 before closing at $4.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of MaxCyte Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $7.50 on 10/04/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.36, recorded on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of MXCT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. MaxCyte Inc.’s current trading price is -34.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.36 and $7.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.72 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 498.22M and boasts a workforce of 125 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.71, with a change in price of -0.45. Similarly, MaxCyte Inc. recorded 558,241 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.31%.

MXCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MXCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MXCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc. over the last 50 days is at 70.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.37% and 83.58%, respectively.