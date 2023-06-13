The NET Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Cloudflare Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) stock is currently valued at $67.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $65.32 after opening at $64.47. The stock briefly dropped to $63.61 before ultimately closing at $65.25.

Cloudflare Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $80.99 on 08/11/22 and a low of $37.37 for the same time frame on 11/09/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of NET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cloudflare Inc.’s current trading price is -16.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $37.37 to $80.99. In the Technology sector, the Cloudflare Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.92 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.42B and boasts a workforce of 3217 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Cloudflare Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Cloudflare Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.88, with a change in price of +25.16. Similarly, Cloudflare Inc. recorded 5,747,444 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.92%.

Examining NET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.20.

NET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cloudflare Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.10%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.19% and 67.26% respectively.

NET Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 50.08%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 40.13%. The price of NET increased 37.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.12%.