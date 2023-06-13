The Gap Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of The Gap Inc. (GPS) is $9.74. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $9.795 after opening at $9.56. The stock touched a low of $9.28 before closing at $9.61.

In terms of market performance, The Gap Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.49 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value was $7.22 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of GPS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Gap Inc.’s current trading price is -37.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.22 and $15.49. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 10.09 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.53B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Gap Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Gap Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.55, with a change in price of -3.25. Similarly, The Gap Inc. recorded 9,020,715 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.02%.

GPS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPS stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

GPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Gap Inc. over the last 50 days is at 76.83%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.00% and 97.71%, respectively.

GPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.20%. The price of GPS fallen by 18.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.65%.