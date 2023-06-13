The Future of Intapp Inc.: Analyzing INTA

The current stock price for Intapp Inc. (INTA) is $48.47. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $49.11 after opening at $44.05. It dipped to a low of $44.05 before ultimately closing at $44.01.

In terms of market performance, Intapp Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $47.04 on 06/12/23, while the lowest value was $13.52 on 06/17/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of INTA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Intapp Inc.’s current trading price is 3.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 258.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.52 and $47.04. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intapp Inc. (INTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.18B and boasts a workforce of 946 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.67, with a change in price of +21.39. Similarly, Intapp Inc. recorded 390,337 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.99%.

INTA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INTA Stock Stochastic Average

Intapp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 94.92%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.17% and 78.78%, respectively.

INTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 94.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 113.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INTA has fallen by 9.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.44%.