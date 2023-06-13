The AES Corporation (AES) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The AES Corporation’s current trading price is -32.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.62 and $29.89. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.68 million observed over the last three months.

The AES Corporation (AES) current stock price is $20.29. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.405 after opening at $20.18. The stock’s lowest point was $19.895 before it closed at $20.09.

The AES Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $29.89 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $18.62 on 06/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The AES Corporation (AES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.80B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The AES Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The AES Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.70, with a change in price of -6.63. Similarly, The AES Corporation recorded 5,172,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.63%.

How AES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AES stands at 16.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.83.

AES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The AES Corporation over the past 50 days is 12.39%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.47% and 26.95%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AES Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -29.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.41%. The price of AES decreased -7.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.05%.