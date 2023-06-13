Synchrony Financial’s Shares Reel: 15.35% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 14.49B Market Cap

Synchrony Financial (SYF) currently has a stock price of $33.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $33.83 after opening at $33.58. The lowest recorded price for the day was $33.291 before it closed at $33.69.

Synchrony Financial had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $40.88 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $26.59 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of SYF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Synchrony Financial’s current trading price is -17.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $26.59 and $40.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.4 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.49B and boasts a workforce of 18500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Synchrony Financial

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Synchrony Financial as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.80, with a change in price of +0.53. Similarly, Synchrony Financial recorded 5,907,127 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.60%.

SYF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYF stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

SYF Stock Stochastic Average

Synchrony Financial’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.08%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.56% and 93.12%, respectively.

SYF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SYF has fallen by 23.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.15%.