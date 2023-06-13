SYM’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $8.75 to $43.75 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is currently priced at $40.72. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $44.5639 after opening at $44.31. The day’s lowest price was $40.26 before the stock closed at $43.09.

Symbotic Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $43.75 on 06/12/23 and the lowest value was $8.75 on 11/17/22.

52-week price history of SYM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Symbotic Inc.’s current trading price is -6.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 365.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.75 to $43.75. In the Industrials sector, the Symbotic Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 148.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.62B and boasts a workforce of 1120 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Symbotic Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Symbotic Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.54, with a change in price of +26.94. Similarly, Symbotic Inc. recorded 614,807 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +195.50%.

Examining SYM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SYM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Symbotic Inc. over the last 50 days is 82.73%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.82% and 91.42%, respectively.

SYM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 241.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 245.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SYM has fallen by 62.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.48%.