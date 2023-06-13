Super Micro Computer Inc. Inc. (SMCI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 197.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 190.79%. The price of SMCI fallen by 81.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.79%.

The stock price for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) currently stands at $244.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $266.44 after starting at $264.70. The stock’s lowest price was $245.34 before closing at $258.65.

In terms of market performance, Super Micro Computer Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $270.18 on 06/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $37.01 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of SMCI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s current trading price is -9.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 560.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$37.01 and $270.18. The Super Micro Computer Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.56 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 164.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.20B and boasts a workforce of 4607 employees.

Super Micro Computer Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Super Micro Computer Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.41, with a change in price of +171.47. Similarly, Super Micro Computer Inc. recorded 1,906,856 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +241.98%.

SMCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMCI stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

SMCI Stock Stochastic Average

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.26%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.08% and 90.58%, respectively.