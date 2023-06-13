Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Stellantis N.V.’s current trading price is -11.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.37 and $18.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.86 million over the last 3 months.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) stock is currently valued at $16.81. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.5177 after opening at $16.41. The stock briefly dropped to $16.375 before ultimately closing at $16.44.

Stellantis N.V. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.97 on 04/14/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.37 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.41B and boasts a workforce of 272367 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.87, with a change in price of +1.65. Similarly, Stellantis N.V. recorded 5,124,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.91%.

STLA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Stellantis N.V. over the last 50 days is 43.90%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.65% and 73.33%, respectively.

STLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.41%. The price of STLA increased 3.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.12%.