SOFO’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Sonic Foundry Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) is $1.03. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.87 after opening at $0.80. It dipped to a low of $0.80 before ultimately closing at $0.87.

The market performance of Sonic Foundry Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.09 on 07/22/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.76, recorded on 12/22/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SOFO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sonic Foundry Inc.’s current trading price is -50.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.76 and $2.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6780.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.39M and boasts a workforce of 193 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8759, with a change in price of +0.2037. Similarly, Sonic Foundry Inc. recorded 94,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.26%.

SOFO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sonic Foundry Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 48.98%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.02% and 30.55%, respectively.

SOFO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOFO has fallen by 26.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.58%.