Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -15.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 394.05%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.84 and $4.93. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.1 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has a current stock price of $4.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.6398 after opening at $4.62. The stock’s low for the day was $3.7901, and it eventually closed at $4.55.

Rockwell Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.93 on 06/05/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.84 on 11/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 205.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.19M and boasts a workforce of 300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.23, with a change in price of +2.16. Similarly, Rockwell Medical Inc. recorded 320,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +108.54%.

How RMTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RMTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

RMTI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Rockwell Medical Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.55%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.45% and 80.89%, respectively.

RMTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 308.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 317.00%. The price of RMTI fallen by 50.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.99%.