Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in NEXT Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock is currently valued at $5.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.15 after opening at $6.15. The stock briefly dropped to $5.425 before ultimately closing at $6.14.

NextDecade Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.95 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.92 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of NEXT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. NextDecade Corporation’s current trading price is -37.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.92 to $8.95. In the Energy sector, the NextDecade Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 806.02M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for NextDecade Corporation

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating NextDecade Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.83, with a change in price of +0.38. Similarly, NextDecade Corporation recorded 760,608 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.29%.

Examining NEXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEXT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NextDecade Corporation over the last 50 days is 54.55%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 24.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.56% and 47.79%, respectively.

NEXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.73%. The price of NEXT decreased -6.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.76%.