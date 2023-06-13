Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Regions Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -25.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $13.94 and $24.33. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 9.52 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 13.36 million observed over the last three months.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has a current stock price of $18.23. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $18.80 after opening at $18.30. The stock’s low for the day was $18.00, and it eventually closed at $18.47.

Regions Financial Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $24.33 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $13.94 on 03/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.19B and boasts a workforce of 20113 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Regions Financial Corporation

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Regions Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.71, with a change in price of -3.59. Similarly, Regions Financial Corporation recorded 11,432,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.45%.

How RF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RF stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

RF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation over the last 50 days is at 71.66%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.91% and 92.64%, respectively.

RF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -15.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.36%. The price of RF fallen by 17.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.42%.