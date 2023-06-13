Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current trading price is -5.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.84%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.10 and $13.95. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 5.23 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.95 million over the last three months.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) currently has a stock price of $13.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.34 after opening at $13.34. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.07 before it closed at $13.37.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.95 on 06/08/23, with the lowest value being $9.10 on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.51B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.86, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. recorded 4,138,751 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.84%.

How PAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAA stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PAA Stock Stochastic Average

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.04%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.35% and 79.14%, respectively.

PAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.07%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PAA has fallen by 4.94%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.23%.