Home  »  Finance   »  Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Explorin...

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -15.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.05 and $11.99 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.8 million over the last three months.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) stock is currently valued at $10.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.37 after opening at $10.11. The stock briefly dropped to $9.9943 before ultimately closing at $10.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Permian Resources Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.99 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.05 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.70B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.29, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 7,205,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

Permian Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.12%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.84% and 83.99%, respectively.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.17%. The price of PR increased 9.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.38%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.