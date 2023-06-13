Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -15.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.05 and $11.99 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.8 million over the last three months.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) stock is currently valued at $10.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.37 after opening at $10.11. The stock briefly dropped to $9.9943 before ultimately closing at $10.37.

Permian Resources Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.99 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.05 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.70B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.29, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 7,205,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

Permian Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.12%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.84% and 83.99%, respectively.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.17%. The price of PR increased 9.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.38%.